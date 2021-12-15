Troy University’s receives reaffirmation of academic accreditation

Troy University received reaffirmation of academic accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) during the annual meeting of the accrediting agency.

SACSCOC conducts reaffirmation of member institutions every 10 years by evaluating all aspects, including academic programs, student services, and finances and involves a process of self-examination and peer reviews that involve numerous faculty and staff members of the university.

Additionally, visiting teams composed of administrators and faculty members from peer institutions evaluated Troy University campuses in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and a selection of Troy locations worldwide.

“We are excited that Troy University has successfully completed the decennial reaffirmation process,” Dr. Lance Tatum, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, said. “Completing the final stages of the review during a pandemic was challenging, but our university SACSCOC team, led by Dr. Mary Anne Templeton, did an outstanding job of guiding us through this process. I want to say thank you to everyone who contributed to our successful review.”