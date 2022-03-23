Troy University welcomes prospective students for Trojan Day

TROY — Troy University is set to welcome another group of prospective students and their families during the annual Spring Trojan Day on Saturday.

During Trojan Day, visitors will learn about admissions, scholarships, housing and more at an in-depth admissions presentation. After the presentation, guests can experience the beautiful Troy campus, including visiting academic facilities and student life areas, as well as have one-on-one meetings with academic departments and student organizations.

"The Troy Campus Admissions Team is looking forward to hosting the annual Spring Trojan Day on March 26," said Tiffani Schmidt, director of Enrollment Services. "This event is essential to our recruitment process, as it serves as the best opportunity for prospective students and their parents to visit campus to learn about many of the opportunities available to them here as a Troy student. Our goal is for prospective students to leave with a sense of excitement and pride about their future as a Troy Trojan."

Trojan Day events begin at 10 a.m. All times are in Central Standard Time.

9:30 a.m. - Check-in

10 a.m. - Admissions, scholarships and housing presentation in Trojan Arena

11 a.m. - Walking campus tour

1 p.m. - Academic and student organization browse session on the Academic Quad

2:15 p.m. - Fraternity house visits on Fraternity Row

3:30 p.m. - Sorority Q&A in Claudia Crosby Theater

To request special accommodations for the walking campus tour, contact the Office of Admissions at 334-670-3179.