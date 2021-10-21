Two Houston County Schools rank in top 25 standout schools in Alabama

Two Houston County schools ranked on Niche’s Top 25 Standout Elementary Schools in Alabama

Ranking site Niche released its 2022 ranking for Alabama’s standout schools, and three Wiregrass schools ranked in the top 25.

The list recognizes public schools that are making a difference in the community. The rankings are based on reviews from students and parents and data that includes school diversity, graduation rates, and state test scores for economically disadvantaged and minority students, SAT/ACT, and the quality of colleges that students consider.

Only schools where at least 50% of students are identified as economically disadvantaged and that have a Niche Overall Grade of B or higher were considered.

High up in the list was Houston County School’s Webb Elementary School, listed at No. 4 behind Guin Elementary School of Marion County Schools, Wilson Elementary School of Shelby County Schools, and Swift Consolidated Elementary School of Baldwin County Schools.

Rehobeth Elementary School, also of Houston County Schools, was ranked at No. 15 while Midland City Elementary School, in the Dale County Schools district, was 18th on the list.

Niche uses statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, representing the most recent data available, as self-reported by the schools.