UPDATE: Dothan City Schools staff to wear masks, plan vaccine clinic for students, families

All Dothan City Schools staff will be required to wear masks starting Wednesday, although the district is not yet requiring the same of students, the superintendent confirmed late Tuesday afternoon.
With already more student COVID cases than the highest point last year, Dothan City Schools also announced plans to host a vaccination clinic next week for students and their families.
Earlier Tuesday, Superintendent Dennis Coe said the school system is looking at what other local districts experienced in the first few weeks of school. Coe has previously emphasized vaccinations over a mask mandate, but has encouraged masks for those who prefer to wear them.
“We’re not ruling out anything at this point,” Coe said. “… We’re looking at and analyzing other districts. We’re doing comparisons between districts who have worn masks as a result of a mandate versus districts that have not and we’ll be making decisions based on what that data tells us.”
The school system is only a week into the new school year and currently has 70 positive cases of the virus among its 8,000 students and 200 students who are isolating after coming into contact with someone who has the virus. While a low percentage, the number of positive cases is already double last year’s high mark, Coe said.
“Simply look at where we are now as far as the overwhelming nature that we have at all of our medical facilities,” Coe said. “The delta variant has proven much more contagious than what we faced last year. At this point now we already have, on day five, more positive cases for students than we had at our highest point during the school year last year.”
Dothan City Schools began the new school year after most local districts had already returned to classes. Last week, several local school districts implemented temporary mask orders after students tested positive and hundreds had to stay home because they came into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Because the delta variant currently circulating is so much more contagious than other variants, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended indoor universal masking in schools. The CDC allows an exception for isolating close contacts among students if masks are properly worn and students are spaced 3-6 feet apart in classrooms.
Coe said COVID’s impact has been felt district-wide.
“The difference is I think is the more kids that are positive – more than twice what we saw last year,” Coe said. “It’s not any particular grade level that we’re seeing or any age bracket that’s more prevalent than any of the others.”
State health leaders have repeatedly expressed alarm over the higher number of pediatric COVID-19 cases during the current surge as well as more cases among teens and younger adults.
The school system is currently surveying parents to gauge interest and will schedule the clinic based on responses. Coe said the district is prepared to host clinics at three different schools – Dothan High, Dothan Prep and Carver – during school hours. The district considered hosting a student vaccination clinic last spring following a staff clinic, but there wasn’t enough interest among parents, according to Coe.
The district hopes to have plans finalized by Thursday.
The vaccinations would be administered by members of the Dothan Fire Department, which has partnered with the school district to hold the clinic. The plan, Coe said, is for the Pfizer vaccine to be given. Earlier this week, the FDA gave the Pfizer vaccine full approval for use in anyone age 16 and older. The vaccine is still available to those ages 12 to 15 under an emergency use authorization. Children younger than age 12 are not eligible to receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines currently available.
Parents can go to the system’s website at https://www.dothan.k12.al.us/ to register for the clinic. As of early Tuesday afternoon, around 30 families have signed up for the clinic, Coe said. Students, their parents or other family members as well as system staff would all be able to get vaccinated at the clinic.
“In light of today’s spike that we’re seeing in the state and nationwide, we felt like it would be a good opportunity to resurvey parents and kind of gauge what the need would be or the wants of parents,” Coe said.
