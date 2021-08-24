UPDATE: Dothan City Schools staff to wear masks, plan vaccine clinic for students, families

All Dothan City Schools staff will be required to wear masks starting Wednesday, although the district is not yet requiring the same of students, the superintendent confirmed late Tuesday afternoon.

With already more student COVID cases than the highest point last year, Dothan City Schools also announced plans to host a vaccination clinic next week for students and their families.

Earlier Tuesday, Superintendent Dennis Coe said the school system is looking at what other local districts experienced in the first few weeks of school. Coe has previously emphasized vaccinations over a mask mandate, but has encouraged masks for those who prefer to wear them.

“We’re not ruling out anything at this point,” Coe said. “… We’re looking at and analyzing other districts. We’re doing comparisons between districts who have worn masks as a result of a mandate versus districts that have not and we’ll be making decisions based on what that data tells us.”

The school system is only a week into the new school year and currently has 70 positive cases of the virus among its 8,000 students and 200 students who are isolating after coming into contact with someone who has the virus. While a low percentage, the number of positive cases is already double last year’s high mark, Coe said.