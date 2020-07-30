UPDATED: Dothan schools delay opening until Sept. 8; Geneva County and Geneva City also push back start dates

Previously, the school system expected around 1,000 students would sign up for virtual schooling but as of Wednesday, the number was 2,176 – roughly 25% of the student body. Most of the sign-ups are for elementary school students, while about 1,000 are secondary students.

The survey to sign up for virtual learning ends tomorrow. Parents who sign up for virtual learning will be locked into the choice until the end of the nine weeks, at which points they can decide to continue remote schooling or rejoin the traditional school environment. If they choose to remain in remote learning for the entire first half of the school year, Edwards says she is urging parents to keep their kids in virtual learning for the rest of the school year.

Edwards and Chief Operating Officer Dennis Coe outlined several things the school district is doing to prepare for kids return to school, placing an emphasis on health, wellness, and ensuring students have access to technology and internet.

Edwards said her wish it to hire five nurses to help with COVID-19 precautions and screening, and is considering temperature screening equipment using infrared technology for each of the schools.