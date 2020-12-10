UPDATED: Houston County High School in Columbia closed due to COVID-19

Editor's note: This story was updated Dec. 11 to reflect the latest information.

A day after an announcement that Houston County High School in Columbia will be closed due to COVID-19 until January, the county school district had nearly twice as many cases reported on a state dashboard.

According to the Alabama K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard update on Friday, Dec. 11, Houston County Schools had 28 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff, up from 15 cases reported last week.

The high school will remain closed through the Christmas break, which is set to start Dec. 23. Students and staff will return Jan. 4, 2021. Parents will be contacted by the school regarding packets for students, according to the announcement sent by email.

Other local school systems had reported cases on the dashboard, which was developed as a collaboration between the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education.

Dothan City Schools had 15 cases as of the Dec. 11 update.