Valdosta State University announces Summer 2022 graduates

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Summer 2022. This includes the following area residents:

Susan Echols of Taylor earned the Master of Library and Information Science

Sydney Kirkland of Donalsonville earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology

Ladeshia Williams of Donalsonville earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions.

VSU boasts nearly 200 academic programs leading to associate, bachelor, master, specialist, and doctoral degrees as well as options to add a certification, minor, endorsement, or certificate to that degree.

