Wallace adult ed instructor receives state honor

A Wallace Community College instructor with 52 years in the classroom has been honored for her work in adult education.

Linda McCoy of Dothan was recently named Adult Education Instructor of the Year by the Alabama Association for Public Continuing Education and Adult Education. McCoy teaches in the Adult Education Department at Wallace Community College and said her 14 years in adult education has been her most rewarding assignment.

“I enjoy getting to know my students,” she said. “Each one has a story. They come from all kinds of backgrounds.”

Those backgrounds are very real to McCoy, whose first assignment came in the newly integrated Girard Middle School in Abbeville in 1967. After retiring with 28 years in middle schools and high schools in Alabama, McCoy realized she was not ready to leave the profession. She taught six years more in Georgia before coming to Wallace in 2007.

Through adult education McCoy says she can still mentor teens while also assisting adults of all ages. Despite their age differences, McCoy notes her students share one common goal: to improve their lives.