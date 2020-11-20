Wallace builds new welding simulator

The welding department at Wallace Community College in Dothan is giving students the opportunity to have a real-life work environment with a new hands-on simulator.

Joey Jackson, Welding Technology instructor, said having the simulator is a way for students to get out of the booths and see some of the obstacles they will face once they begin working.

“This benefits the students a lot, especially if they’re going to go do this type of work,” Jackson said. “This simulates exactly what I did for more than 30 years out there in the workforce. You have to wear a hardhat and safety belt, and work in some dangerous situations. We teach the students to be safe at all times.”

The idea for the structure came from seeing other institutions with similar projects, and Jackson said they decided to build their own. Though they plan to expand on it, Jackson said the students are now working in it and getting a feel for real-life conditions.

“The students love it. This is our first time getting started with it, and they’re tickled to death to get out here and work on it,” Jackson said. “We want to expand on it when we get some time to work on it.”

From the ground up, all of the materials are recycled from around campus.