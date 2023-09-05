In partnership with the City of Dothan's Leisure Services, Wallace Community College-Dothan's Adult Education classes will be held in the newly renovated computer lab at the Andrew Belle Community Center in Dothan. WCCD Adult Education classes at the Andrew Belle center will include GED, Non-traditional High School Diploma Option, and Career Pathways.

WCCD Adult Education classes at Andrew Belle center, located at 1270 Lake St., will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 until 9 pm.

"The Adult Education Department is excited about the partnership with the City of Dothan to provide services at the Andrew Belle Community Center. This partnership will help to take away the barrier of transportation for those individuals who live in close proximity to the center by allowing us to bring educational and training opportunities to them,” said Barbara Steger, WCCD Director of Adult Education and The Next Step Youth Program.

“The mission of Adult Education is to engage, educate, and empower adult learners in the community,” said Steger. “Using a comprehensive learner-centered approach, Adult Education prides itself in meeting learners where they are in life. The Adult Education Program offers education and workforce training that advances literacy skills, English language acquisition, career exploration and identification, employability skills, and citizenship."

According to a press release from the City of Dothan, renovations of the computer lab have allowed Dothan Leisure Services to create a partnership with WCCD to offer a series of Adult Education Classes while simultaneously enhancing the afterschool and summer camps at Andrew Belle.

Registration for the Adult Education Classes at Andrew Belle can be found online at www.dothanleisureservices.org/registration.

For more information about the Adult Education Classes, please contact Theodora Martin, WCC Adult Education Secretary, (334) 556-2613 or Shelia Thomas, Andrew Belle Secretary, (334) 615-4720.

Wallace Community College–Dothan is a member of the Alabama Community College System, which is the state’s single largest system of public higher education. With campuses in Dothan and Eufaula, Wallace offers academic and career technical programs, adult education, workforce development training and continuing education, as well as dual enrollment courses for area high school students.