 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wallace Community College announces Summer 2022 Semester Dean's List

  • 0
Wallace Courtyard

Wallace community college courtyard—Photo provided by Wallace

Wallace Community College recently announced the Summer 2022 Semester Dean's List. The Dean's List is compiled at the end of each semester. Students named to the Dean's list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours of college level coursework with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Kailynn Anderson of Newton

Fantasia Andrade of Enterprise

Banishia Barnes of Dothan

Aren Bing of Headland

Cortney Blankenship of Ozark

Aniah Britt of Midway

Patrion Brown of Brundidge

Makayla Broyles of Dothan

Alton Burks of Clayton

Rachael Butsch of Daleville

People are also reading…

Edward Camp of Dothan

Laci Campbell of Dothan

Brianna Carr of Daleville

Ureika Causby of Donalsonville

Destyni Chapman of Enterprise

John Croom of Ashford

Viviana Cruz Reyna of Dothan

Kanyia Cummings of Dothan

Tyana Cunningham of Dothan

Ivoryanna Davis of Dothan

Madison Dewberry of Eufaula

Tre'vis Dunwood of Dothan

James Dyson of Shorterville

Kendra Gibson of Enterprise

Helen Glover of Dothan

Makhia Hall of Kinsey

John Hardy of Headland

Stevie Henderson of Newton

Mariyah Hooks of Chipley

Regan Hughes of Dothan

Nicole Iway of Daleville

Karrie Jinright of Jack

Garrett Johnson of Dothan

Genesis Johnson of Dothan

Kathryn Lewis of Headland

Haley Loff of Ozark

Brittany Maddox of Dothan

Trenton Marsceill of Chipley

Brando Martinez Perez of Eufaula

Hunter McKee of Ozark

Allisia Merritt of Dothan

Lexi Mims of Dothan

Lillian Morgan of Slocomb

Hunter Morris of Eufaula

Emma Munoz of Dothan

Makayla Murphy of Ozark

Kody Myers-Smith of Abbeville

Nikita Patel of Dothan

Daniel Pliego of Enterprise

Darrell Reynolds of Troy

James Ruley of Enterprise

Kali Russaw of Newton

Rachel Sauls of Dothan

Whitney Shirah of Taylor

Bailey Sizemore of Dothan

Christopher Smith of Eufaula

Jayson Solomon of Hartford

Taylor Trawick of Iron City

Hortencia Urbina of Dothan

Kassidy Vosika of Dothan

Marcia Wade of Iron City

Tykeayra Walker of Abbeville

Brendan Whitmire of Newton

Benjamin Williams of Clayton

Jonathan Wilson of Banks

Marie Wilson of Fort Rucker

Josh Yuricek of Cottondale

Wallace Community College-Dothan is a member of the Alabama Community College System, which is the state's single largest system of public higher education. With campuses in Dothan and Eufaula, Wallace offers academic and career technical programs, adult education, workforce development and continuing education, as well as dual enrollment for area high school students.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden forgives student loans for millions of Americans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert