Wallace Community College announces Summer 2022 Semester Dean's List

Wallace Community College recently announced the Summer 2022 Semester Dean's List. The Dean's List is compiled at the end of each semester. Students named to the Dean's list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours of college level coursework with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Kailynn Anderson of Newton
Fantasia Andrade of Enterprise
Banishia Barnes of Dothan
Aren Bing of Headland
Cortney Blankenship of Ozark
Aniah Britt of Midway
Patrion Brown of Brundidge
Makayla Broyles of Dothan
Alton Burks of Clayton
Rachael Butsch of Daleville
Edward Camp of Dothan
Laci Campbell of Dothan
Brianna Carr of Daleville
Ureika Causby of Donalsonville
Destyni Chapman of Enterprise
John Croom of Ashford
Viviana Cruz Reyna of Dothan
Kanyia Cummings of Dothan
Tyana Cunningham of Dothan
Ivoryanna Davis of Dothan
Madison Dewberry of Eufaula
Tre'vis Dunwood of Dothan
James Dyson of Shorterville
Kendra Gibson of Enterprise
Helen Glover of Dothan
Makhia Hall of Kinsey
John Hardy of Headland
Stevie Henderson of Newton
Mariyah Hooks of Chipley
Regan Hughes of Dothan
Nicole Iway of Daleville
Karrie Jinright of Jack
Garrett Johnson of Dothan
Genesis Johnson of Dothan
Kathryn Lewis of Headland
Haley Loff of Ozark
Brittany Maddox of Dothan
Trenton Marsceill of Chipley
Brando Martinez Perez of Eufaula
Hunter McKee of Ozark
Allisia Merritt of Dothan
Lexi Mims of Dothan
Lillian Morgan of Slocomb
Hunter Morris of Eufaula
Emma Munoz of Dothan
Makayla Murphy of Ozark
Kody Myers-Smith of Abbeville
Nikita Patel of Dothan
Daniel Pliego of Enterprise
Darrell Reynolds of Troy
James Ruley of Enterprise
Kali Russaw of Newton
Rachel Sauls of Dothan
Whitney Shirah of Taylor
Bailey Sizemore of Dothan
Christopher Smith of Eufaula
Jayson Solomon of Hartford
Taylor Trawick of Iron City
Hortencia Urbina of Dothan
Kassidy Vosika of Dothan
Marcia Wade of Iron City
Tykeayra Walker of Abbeville
Brendan Whitmire of Newton
Benjamin Williams of Clayton
Jonathan Wilson of Banks
Marie Wilson of Fort Rucker
Josh Yuricek of Cottondale
Wallace Community College-Dothan is a member of the Alabama Community College System, which is the state's single largest system of public higher education. With campuses in Dothan and Eufaula, Wallace offers academic and career technical programs, adult education, workforce development and continuing education, as well as dual enrollment for area high school students.