Wallace Community College announces Summer 2022 Semester President's List

Wallace Community College recently announced the Summer 2022 Semester President's List. The President's List is compiled at the end of each semester. Students named to the President's list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours of college level coursework with a grade point average of 4.0.

Wallace Community College-Dothan is a member of the Alabama Community College System, which is the state's single largest system of public higher education. With campuses in Dothan and Eufaula, Wallace offers academic and career technical programs, adult education, workforce development and continuing education, as well as dual enrollment for area high school students.