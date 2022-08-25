 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wallace Community College announces Summer 2022 Semester President's List

Wallace Community College recently announced the Summer 2022 Semester President's List. The President's List is compiled at the end of each semester. Students named to the President's list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours of college level coursework with a grade point average of 4.0.

Hannah Adams of Dothan

Kinsey Adams of Hartford

Madison Adams of Ariton

Myranda Antonio Dominguez of Dothan

Kaylee Barker of Ozark

Steven Brooks of Dothan

Jason Burghoff of Midland City

Emily Calhoun of Kinsey

Roxana Castillo of Newton

Madalynn Chadwick of Enterprise

Hope Chandler of Ozark

Joshua Coxson of Newville

Lydia Douglass of Dothan

Joseph Dykes of Dothan

Kirstin Elliott of Headland

Patrick Erkins of Dothan

Elizabeth Faria of Ozark

Macy Fulford of Hartford

David Grabher of Headland

Trishia Grant of Dothan

Lakendra Gray of Ozark

Jayden Hacking of Fort Rucker

Alexa Hall of Dothan

Holland Harris of Dothan

Rodrigo Hernandez of Clayton

Eden Hillman of Newton

Stown Hussey of Elba

Dazia Jett of Dothan

Macaila Jones of Headland

Caleb Kegley of Clayton

Blake Kelsey of Chancellor

Alexis Kenady of Slocomb

Erieon Lewis of Dothan

Shaelyn McKee of Columbia

Amber Miner of Newton

Cheryl O'Mary of Enterprise

Cheyenne Odom of Dothan

Edwin Olea of Slocomb

Dexter Parks of Dothan

Amanda Pensinger of Dothan

Ilyssa Perez of Midland City

Quareashe Peterson of Dothan

Brianna Price of Dothan

Savannah Reetz of Dothan

William Riley of Headland

Alexus Ritter of Ozark

Crimson Robinson of Dothan

Danyel Sasser of Abbeville

Hannah Satterfield of Dothan

Jessica Scott of Midland City

Savana Scott of Dothan

Emma Shirah of Ashford

Kimberly Smith of Taylor

Mandy Smith of Dothan

Celina Stanley of Dothan

Brianna Staples of Ozark

Mikaela Sullivan of Ozark

Justin Tran of Headland

Athena Ward of Dothan

Shantisha Ward of Dothan

Shahee Ware of Eufaula

Sabrina Watford of Dothan

Stephen Weaver of Dothan

Kaleigh Whiting of Ozark

Cierra Wilmore of Enterprise

Fabiola Wilson of Eufaula

Emily Wofford of Daleville

Callie Worthy of Dothan

Wallace Community College-Dothan is a member of the Alabama Community College System, which is the state's single largest system of public higher education. With campuses in Dothan and Eufaula, Wallace offers academic and career technical programs, adult education, workforce development and continuing education, as well as dual enrollment for area high school students.

