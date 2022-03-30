Wallace foundation renames golf tournament in memory of Wheelless

A scholarship foundation for Wallace Community College in Dothan has renamed its annual scholarship golf tournament in memory of Hugh W. Wheelless Jr.

The Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) Foundation announced Wednesday that its golf tournament will now be known as the Hugh W. Wheelless, Jr. Memorial Golf Fore Education Tournament. The tournament will be held Thursday, April 21, at the Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan.

“Hugh laid the groundwork to establish and host an annual scholarship tournament to support the Wallace Spirit of Community Scholarship fund,” Dr. Tracy Brooks, WCCD Director of Institutional Advancement, said. “Without his guidance in the beginning, the tournament would not have been as successful each year in raising money to support student scholarships.”

Wheelless died in August 2021 at the age of 74. A businessman and real estate developer, Wheelless donated 400 acres of land in the early 1990s for the Retirement Systems of Alabama’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, which now features 11 championship golf courses across Alabama. Highland Oaks, which opened in the fall of 1993, played a critical role in Dothan’s breakthrough into the tourism market.

The WCCD Foundation works in partnership with the college to ensure access to education and to help achieve success for its students. Over 350 scholarships are awarded each year to deserving students who would not otherwise be able to attend college. Because of generous giving from community members to the WCC Foundation, the college is able to provide transfer education, nursing and allied health education, skills training, and custom training for local business and industry.

Hugh W. Wheelless Jr. Memorial Golf Fore Education Tournament sponsorships are available from $600 to $1,500, and the team entry fee is $500 or $125 per player. Tournament proceeds will benefit WCC students through the WCC Spirit of Community Scholarship fund.

To view sponsorship levels or register for the tournament, visit give.wallace.edu. For more information regarding sponsorships or team entries, contact Tracy Brooks at 334-556-2626 or tbrooks@wallace.edu.