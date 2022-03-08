Wallace foundations raise record amount for scholarships with fall events

The Wallace Community College Foundations had a record-breaking donation year in 2021, raising more than $100,000 for the first time in its history.

Fall fundraising events resulted in $102,000 in proceeds, which will allow the Wallace and Sparks Foundations to award 135 scholarships to deserving students in 2022.

Both events, as well as the Foundations’ annual spring golf tournaments, allow the community to support Wallace students with financial assistance through the Wallace Community College Foundations’ scholarship programs.

“A donor’s gift is not just a donation to a cause but a gift that is making a difference in the lives of our students," said Dr. Tracy Brooks, Director of Institutional Advancement at Wallace Community College Dothan. "You are sharing in a journey to empower change, one student at a time.”

The Wallace Community College Foundations award over 125 scholarships each semester to students on the Sparks and Wallace Campuses. The Summer Semester 2022 scholarship application is now open and closes Friday, April 1. For more information or to apply for a scholarship, visit www.wallace.edu/scholarships.