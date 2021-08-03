Wallace offers STEM dual enrollment scholarships

Wallace Community College in Dothan has additional funding available to support dual enrollment scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year, allowing the college to offer more scholarships for STEM-related courses.

Jennifer Matheny, dual enrollment coordinator for Wallace Community College in Dothan, stressed the importance of students to apply now for this scholarship.

“This is truly an incredible opportunity for dually enrolled students to pursue courses in math, science, engineering, or technology-related pathways while earning both high school and college credit,” Matheny said.

For fall semester, students can take up to two math or science courses as well as computer information science as long as funding is available. If a student has already paid for one or two STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) classes for fall, Wallace will request a refund for the student.

Students must have a minimum 2.5 GPA.

Dual enrollment scholarships can also pay for Career Technical Education (CTE) and Workforce Development programs for in-demand/high wage careers that address the skilled labor shortages across the state.