Wallace receives $2.2 million grant for Advising Centers

A $2.2 million grant will help provide student advising centers at both the Dothan and Eufaula campuses at Wallace Community College.

Wallace Community College has been selected to receive funding under the Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP) Title III grant from the U.S. Department of Education in the amount of $2,197,884 to be distributed over the next five years. The grant will be used to fund Wallace’s new self-contained student Advising Centers on both the Wallace Campus in Dothan and the Sparks Campus in Eufaula.

Wallace Community College was one of three institutions in the state of Alabama selected for the grant.

The grant amount for the initial year is $441,000 and is designed to help eligible institutions of higher education to become self-sufficient and expand their capacity to serve low-income students by providing funds to improve and strengthen the academic quality, institutional management and fiscal stability of eligible institutions.

