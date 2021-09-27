Wallace receives $2.2 million grant for Advising Centers

A $2.2 million grant will help provide student advising centers at both the Dothan and Eufaula campuses at Wallace Community College.
Wallace Community College has been selected to receive funding under the Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP) Title III grant from the U.S. Department of Education in the amount of $2,197,884 to be distributed over the next five years. The grant will be used to fund Wallace’s new self-contained student Advising Centers on both the Wallace Campus in Dothan and the Sparks Campus in Eufaula.
Wallace Community College was one of three institutions in the state of Alabama selected for the grant.
The grant amount for the initial year is $441,000 and is designed to help eligible institutions of higher education to become self-sufficient and expand their capacity to serve low-income students by providing funds to improve and strengthen the academic quality, institutional management and fiscal stability of eligible institutions.
“Title III grants are truly institution-changing grants, and we are very excited to have the opportunity to offer enhanced advising services to our students through this funding,” Wallace Community College President Dr. Linda Young said. “Our guiding mission is student success, and we believe this grant better positions us to assist our students (to) achieve their education and training goals.”
The new student Advising Center model was launched in the fall of 2021 as a part of Wallace Community College Quality Enhancement Plan. The Advising Center benefits Wallace students by providing a centralized location on both campuses for students to receive one-on-one support from professional advising staff.
The Title III funding will help accelerate the timeline for the Advising Center to serve all Wallace students, as well as allow Wallace Community College to enhance advising processes and functions to address barriers to student success, provide training and resources to increase capacity among advising staff to support students in reaching their goals, and implement an academic support program to enhance student success.
“The dollars utilized will enhance our students’ experience through professionally proven advising practices,” says Dr. Ryan Spry, Wallace Community College Director of Student and Campus Services. “At Wallace Community College-Dothan, we genuinely care about each student we serve, and I know this increased ability to serve our students with excellence in our Advising Center will further solidify that motto. I am absolutely thrilled that the college is receiving these Title III funds.”
For more information about the Title III grant or the Advising Center, please contact Spry at rspry@wallace.edu or 334-556-2587.