Wallace receives good review in accreditation visit

“This achievement is the result of the incredible work of our faculty and staff, and the outstanding job they do," Wallace College President Dr. Linda Young said. "We believe that every day is a SACSCOC day, and the finding of no recommendations validates our commitment to excellence,”

As part of the reaffirmation process, Wallace submitted a Compliance Certification in March 2021 to demonstrate how the institution meets all SACSCOC principles of accreditation. Following the off-site review of the compliance document in April, 13 standards were identified as needing additional information for review. The college then provided a focused report to clarify compliance with those standards and submitted its QEP. The QEP identifies an area of the institution to enhance overall quality and effectiveness and focuses on an issue that is important to improve student learning and success at Wallace. The college selected advising as the focus of its QEP.

“The College could not be more pleased with the outcome of our reaffirmation of accreditation visit," said Dr. Ashli Wilkins, Wallace vice president, ISCD dean and the SACSCOC accreditation liaison. "Each day we strive to provide the best education experience and support services so that our students can not only achieve their academic goals but also achieve their career goals. We succeed when our students succeed.”

The 10-year reaffirmation of the college's accreditation will be voted on by the SACSCOC Board of Trustees at its June 2022 meeting.