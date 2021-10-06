Wallace recognized as feeder school to the Auburn engineering school

Wallace Community College in Dothan was recently recognized by Auburn University as one of the Top 10 feeder schools to the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, placing the local community college among the top schools whose students go on to enroll in engineering programs at Auburn.

“This recognition is a testament of the dedication and commitment of every faculty and staff member at our institution to successfully guide and prepare our students to meet their educational goals,” said Wallace Community College President Dr. Linda Young. “We are so incredibly proud of our students and their continued success.”

In a recognition letter, the engineering school's coordinator for recruitment, Andrew McGill, acknowledged that the College of Engineering’s success was directly tied to the caliber of students that come from its top feeder schools.

“We are very excited to recognize Wallace Community College,” McGill said. “We hope to continue to foster a relationship between the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering and Wallace Community College to provide opportunities for future engineers for years to come.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Maddie Phillips was a 2017 Wallace student who transferred to Auburn’s College of Engineering after her freshman year at the Dothan campus.