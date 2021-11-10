Wallace respiratory students get high marks

However, the TMC exam has what is called a high cut score and students who achieve that score qualify to take the Clinical Simulation Examination. If they pass the second exam they earn the RRT credential, a professional credential recognized nationally as a “standard of excellence” for respiratory care professionals and that some states require for respiratory therapists to practice.

“I am proud of our clinical instructors, Airen Armstrong, Kristin Daum, Susan Glenn, Jeremy Thomas and April Taylor, as well as Ms. Kim Welborn, director of clinical education, for their dedication to their profession, our students and this educational program,” Wallace’s Respiratory Therapist Program Director Judith Harrell said. “We continue to strive for quality, excellence and production of successful graduates. We are thankful for the support of our clinical sites as this further aides us in producing top quality therapists.”

In a letter to the college, CoARC stated: “This is an accomplishment of which you, your staff, and institution should be proud. The Commission commends you and your colleagues for your commitment to continuous quality improvement in education, as demonstrated by your participation in programmatic accreditation.”

For more information on WCCD’s Respiratory Therapist program, contact Harrell at jharrell@wallace.edu or 334-556-2291.