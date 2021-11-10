Wallace respiratory students get high marks

For the past two years, the majority of respiratory therapy students at Wallace Community College have qualified to pursue advanced professional credentials based on their board exam scores, opening doors to more career opportunities.
According to a news release from Wallace Community College, the school’s respiratory therapy program received confirmation from the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC) as part of the program’s 2021 Annual Report of Current Status and Resource Assessment. CoARC reviews such information to determine a program’s compliance with accreditation standards, policies and procedures.
The Wallace Community College Respiratory Therapist program is accredited by the CoARC, which accredits respiratory therapy education programs in the United States.
For 2021, Wallace’s respiratory therapist program met or exceeded all current thresholds.
Also, 87% of the program’s students in 2021 were eligible to pursue the higher credential of Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT). In 2020, 100% of the program’s students were eligible to pursue the RRT credential.
Students who graduate from respiratory therapist programs earn a Certified Respiratory Therapist (CRT) credential if they pass the Therapist Multiple-Choice Examination (TMC), an exam administered by the National Board of Respiratory Care and designed to objectively measure essential knowledge required of respiratory therapists when they enter into practice.
However, the TMC exam has what is called a high cut score and students who achieve that score qualify to take the Clinical Simulation Examination. If they pass the second exam they earn the RRT credential, a professional credential recognized nationally as a “standard of excellence” for respiratory care professionals and that some states require for respiratory therapists to practice.
“I am proud of our clinical instructors, Airen Armstrong, Kristin Daum, Susan Glenn, Jeremy Thomas and April Taylor, as well as Ms. Kim Welborn, director of clinical education, for their dedication to their profession, our students and this educational program,” Wallace’s Respiratory Therapist Program Director Judith Harrell said. “We continue to strive for quality, excellence and production of successful graduates. We are thankful for the support of our clinical sites as this further aides us in producing top quality therapists.”
In a letter to the college, CoARC stated: “This is an accomplishment of which you, your staff, and institution should be proud. The Commission commends you and your colleagues for your commitment to continuous quality improvement in education, as demonstrated by your participation in programmatic accreditation.”
For more information on WCCD’s Respiratory Therapist program, contact Harrell at jharrell@wallace.edu or 334-556-2291.