Wallace returns to normal schedule for summer

Wallace Community College plans to return to normal activities on campus for students when the college’s summer semester begins next week.

“It is so refreshing to see students back on campus this summer, as their presence adds vibrancy to our campus environment,” said Dr. Ryan Spry, director of student and campus services. “As we look toward the fall semester, we anticipate engaging our students outside the classroom with a diverse set of activities that will promote a sense of college pride among our students, faculty, and staff.”

Summer semester begins Monday. In advance, the college is holding on-campus registration rallies to help students complete the registration process. The events are in the A Building on the Sparks Campus in Eufaula and in Grimsley Hall on the Wallace campus in Dothan.

The rallies began Thursday and will continue Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Masks will be encouraged based upon individual health situations, but not required, according to a college news release. Classes will be on campus with the exception of typical online and hybrid courses.