WCC awarded $75,000 grant from Lumina Foundation

Wallace Community College Dothan (WCCD) was recently awarded a $75,000 grant from Lumina Foundation to support the college’s efforts to increase adult student enrollment in credit and non-credit programs.
Lumina Foundation is an independent foundation located in Indianapolis that is committed to making learning opportunities beyond high school with a vision to prepare people for informed citizenship and success in a global economy.
WCCD was one of only 20 community colleges in the nation and one of two Alabama community colleges chosen to receive funding.
Colleges awarded the grant will use strategies such as increasing community-based recruitment and online enrollments, expanding adult program sites and approaches, and establishing adult-focused marketing and outreach plans.
Mickey Baker, dean of Student Affairs and Sparks Campus, said, “This grant provides an opportunity to leverage our delivery mechanism to meet students where they are. I am excited about executing our proposal.”
The college will also implement annual reengagement activities that target adult learners with incomplete credentials.
“We are very grateful to Lumina for selecting Wallace Community College as a recipient of this award,” WCCD Adult Recruiter Buffae Howard said. “The grant funds will enhance our efforts to enroll and reengage adults aged 25 and older through our Wallace on Wheels initiative connecting diverse groups of individuals with educational opportunities.”
WCCD plans to scale its Wallace on Wheels initiative by visiting more locations especially within communities of color and expanding off-site workforce development classes and adult education locations.
In addition to the funding, WCCD will receive technical assistance in behavioral design and planning for sustainable enrollment efforts from Lumina Foundation.
“Wallace Community College is so pleased that Lumina has chosen to fund our proposal,” WCCD President Dr. Linda Young said. “We are honored to be one of only 20 community colleges in the nation selected for funding. We look forward to using this investment to reach underserved populations in our region through innovative outreach and services.”