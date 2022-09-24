WCCD Lady Govs named to the NJCAA 2021-22 All-Academic Team

Wallace Community College-Dothan is proud to announce the selection of 11 members of the Lady Govs softball program to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Academic teams for 2021-22.

Each year, the NJCAA recognizes student-athletes for their dedication in the classroom as well as on the playing field. Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2021-22 academic year.

The 2021-22 Lady Govs All-Academic Team members selected were:

All-Academic First Team (4.00 GPA):

Sophomores: Emma Houston, Josie Ingle and Robin Tomlin

Freshman: Tatum Bartlett

All-Academic Second Team (3.80 – 3.99 GPA)

Sophomore: Taylor Clough

Freshman: Eboné Pierson

All-Academic Second Team (3.60 – 3.79 GPA)

Sophomores: Madison Brown, Caroline Capps and Grayson Laney

Freshmen: Madison Britt and Emily Castle

“Wallace is so proud of these girls. They are student-athletes in every sense of the word,” said Lady Govs Head Softball Coach David Russo. “This award indicates how hard they work on and off the field, performing to such high academic standards while maintaining grueling practice and playing schedules. They do all that while representing the College admirably.”

The 2022-23 Lady Govs softball spring season Jan. 28, 2023. For more information on the WCCD softball program, visit wallace.edu/softball.