WEC, Wiregrass RC&D fund purchase of tractor for Cottonwood FFA

“We are ecstatic to assist in the purchase of this new tractor for the Cottonwood High FFA program,” WEC Chief Operating Officer Brad Kimbro said. “The numerous agriscience-related classes and projects teach the next generation valuable skills that can translate into rewarding careers for both the student and our area. WEC is grateful to its members for volunteering to round their monthly electric bills up to the next dollar to fund our Operation Round Up grants.”

With 85% of the WEC membership participating in Operation Round Up, the foundation raises about $120,000 per year. The money is then disseminated through dozens of scholarships and several grants like this one each year. The state legislature created resource conservation and development districts to oversee the disbursement of grant monies that help improve communities in various ways. Lee said a project like the purchase of a tractor to facilitate educational programs perfectly reflects the purpose of RC&Ds.

“This is exactly what we put the money aside for — so we can bring some of the money to the local level that really fits some needs,” he said. “It’s pretty much the only opportunity legislators have of filling a need that people in Montgomery don’t know about. This is a big economic impact for Houston County and the tristate area.”