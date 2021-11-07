Wicksburg High School Band wins 3A state championship

There were plenty of smiles Friday as Wicksburg High School’s Golden Regiment Marching Band practiced in the field next to their band room.
Barely a week had passed since members made history when they won the school’s first state championship during the Alabama State Marching Band Championship at Pelham High School on Oct. 30. After months of setbacks and challenges due to illness and broken bones, the marching band took home the trophy for Class 3A Champions along with other superior awards.
“Challenges made everything so different, and we really struggled in August and the first part of September,” Band Director Lori Hart said. “It was the first part of October before we had everyone participating as a group.”
The band had to regularly change up its “Red Hot Jazz” show because student leaders of different sections were out at different times, and even Hart was out for two weeks at the beginning of the school year. Still, Hart said the students learned important life lessons – persevering, accepting change, being good stewards and working with others.
Trumpet Section Leader River Adkinson said the band has already helped him grow as a person. "I am glad to be a part of this band, and I'm thankful for all it has done for me," Adkinson said.
Senior Band Captain Kaden Harpe said the band performed its best on the cold and rainy day of the competition and overcame all obstacles they faced in the months before. Senior Drum Major Mallory Holder said that in that moment the band was announced as the 3A Champions, the rough days did not matter anymore.
"It was cold, but when the awards started, we forgot about that," eighth grade student Presley Faircloth said about competition day. "We were glad to make the seniors' last competition the best it could be and one to remember."
Section leaders of the band include Iris French, clarinets; Samantha Isbell and River Adkinson, trumpets; Braxton Summers, trombones; Mia Hatcher, percussion; Bob Rader, mallets and percussion; Cody Oswalt, saxophones and French horns; and Karla Rodriguez, flutes. Section leaders agreed that though members were in different sections, the band was one big family.
Hart said she is thankful for the outpouring of support from school administrators and the community. She said she’s also grateful for the dedication shown by Band Assistant Brandon Horton, Guard Coordinator Taylor Merritt, part-time instructor Sammy Alday, and percussion instructors Allen Holmes and Colin Cureton.
Along with the 3A championship, the Golden Regiment Marching Band received awards for outstanding percussion, music and marching performance and general effect.
“The past few months have taught us the importance of working together for the betterment of the group rather than just yourself,” Hart said. “Together, we are one.”