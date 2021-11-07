Wicksburg High School Band wins 3A state championship

There were plenty of smiles Friday as Wicksburg High School’s Golden Regiment Marching Band practiced in the field next to their band room.

Barely a week had passed since members made history when they won the school’s first state championship during the Alabama State Marching Band Championship at Pelham High School on Oct. 30. After months of setbacks and challenges due to illness and broken bones, the marching band took home the trophy for Class 3A Champions along with other superior awards.

“Challenges made everything so different, and we really struggled in August and the first part of September,” Band Director Lori Hart said. “It was the first part of October before we had everyone participating as a group.”

The band had to regularly change up its “Red Hot Jazz” show because student leaders of different sections were out at different times, and even Hart was out for two weeks at the beginning of the school year. Still, Hart said the students learned important life lessons – persevering, accepting change, being good stewards and working with others.

Trumpet Section Leader River Adkinson said the band has already helped him grow as a person. "I am glad to be a part of this band, and I'm thankful for all it has done for me," Adkinson said.

