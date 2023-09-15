OZARK-Marci Williams has been named principal for Carroll High School in Ozark.

Williams was named to the post by the Ozark Board of Education at its September meeting.

“We are extremely excited to have one of our very own to assume the role of principal of our flagship," said Ozark City Schools Superintendent Reeivice L. Girtman. "Marci is completely homegrown and a graduate of the Carroll High School Class of 1995.

"Not only has she worked in several positions throughout the district, she also serves our community in many different ways," Girtman said. "She will be a great example and role model to our students and community.”

This is the start of her 23rd year in education, having previously served as a secondary math teacher, an instruction coach and as an assistant principal. For the last four years Williams has served the Ozark City Schools as the Federal Programs Director, District Testing Director, Safety Coordinator, Title IX Coordinator and District EL Director. She was recently named the Secondary Curriculum Director.

Throughout her teaching career, she has also coached cheerleading and track.