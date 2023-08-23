The Wiregrass Museum of Art is continuing its partnership with Dothan City Schools for the 2023-24 school year, and has aligned its arts learning resources to address identified learning needs for crucial educational benchmarks at the first, fourth and sixth grade levels.

Specifically, WMA is helping to address key areas of learning at these grade levels through its in-gallery tours and hands-on learning in the studio. On the tour of WMA’s galleries, students will be led by museum educators and trained tour guides as they learn about select pieces on display, are encouraged to ask questions, and share their thoughts in a fun small group setting. This method of content framing questioning boosts literacy, comprehension, and observational skills, which amplify students’ academic understanding and interpersonal abilities.

First graders will visit WMA in the 2023 spring semester for literacy focused tours, which place special emphasis on language arts and literacy in response to the Alabama Literacy Act. Students will create a work of art inspired by work on display and engage in a literacy activity, such as crafting an artist statement about their work, completing a sequencing worksheet, or writing a short story about the piece they created. WMA will also incorporate other strategies during the lesson, like word bubbles, retelling directions, and emphasizing good conversational skills, which are also aligned with the Alabama State Standards for Art and Language Arts. Previous projects include paper story quilts and visual storytelling drawings inspired by the work of Kathryn Tucker Windham.

Tours for 4th graders will elevate STEAM--science, technology, engineering, art, and math--learning strategies, where art and science collide for an arts integration tour. After students tour the galleries, they will create a STEAM based art project, like DIY kaleidoscopes or line plot cityscapes.

Sixth grade students will take tours all about visual art, to encourage their inner creativity and build on their visual arts lexicon and historical understanding. Students will tour the galleries and then create a work of art inspired by an artist or specific work they encountered on tour. Previous projects include monoprint landscapes and origami/watercolor mixed media pieces. Easy, yet engaging projects have been designed to instill confidence in artistic skills and inspire students to enroll in the advanced art classes at Dothan Preparatory Academy.

"WMA’s student tours are an amazing option for a local field trip! The tours provide an engaging art experience for students of all academic levels. The tour guides maintain students’ attention and their hands-on lessons make everyone feel like an artist,” said Crystal Forehand, visual arts teacher at Kelly Springs Elementary School.

Participation in these tours also benefits DCS educators during their time in WMA’s galleries and studio, too. Teachers observe WMA art educators leading an art lesson with their students, learning each activity’s challenges for the classroom and time management, in order to model the activity for their students back in the classroom. Teachers also receive lesson plans with relevant Alabama State Standards, to reiterate and expand on ideas learned at the museum.

"We believe that art has the power to inspire, educate, and transform young minds. The Wiregrass Museum of Art is thrilled to partner with Dothan City Schools again this year and to continue to provide students with access to unique art experiences. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to fostering creativity and enriching the lives of the next generation.” said Dana-Marie Lemmer, WMA’s executive director.

The museum’s Bus on Us program, a field trip transportation reimbursement program, is also being utilized to remove barriers to participation. Bus on Us launched at WMA in 2017 and serves all Dothan City Schools and Houston County Schools, providing up to 8 reimbursed buses for field trips to each school in the two systems. Tours with DCS are funded by Dothan City Schools and Bus on Us is generously supported by Mike Schmitz, MidSouth Bank, and SmartBank.

Field trips and tours at WMA are available for public, private, and homeschool groups throughout the year, and museum staff, docents, and volunteers welcome students of all learning levels and abilities. To schedule a tour, and for more details, visit WMA’s website at www.wiregrassmuseum.org

WMA also provides free, Alabama State Standards-aligned lesson plans on its website at https://www.wiregrassmuseum.org/lesson-plans/. For more information about WMA’s annual arts programming and education initiatives, call 334-794-3871 or visit wiregrassmuseum.org.

Wiregrass Museum of Art inspires a lifelong appreciation for the visual arts by providing innovative educational programs that engage diverse audiences through the collection and exhibition of quality works. Since its inception in 1987, WMA has offered educational programs, nationally-acclaimed art exhibitions and community events throughout the year. Its Board of Trustees guides the long-term vision and strategic goals, while its membership, City and County support, and grant funding provide the resources needed to fulfill its mission.

WMA's galleries are open to the public every Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. General admission is always free.