Wiregrass students present experiments at annual district science fair

Robots, food, and social media experiments were among the creative learning projects presented at the 2022 Wiregrass District Science Fair on Friday.

This year’s fair, hosted by the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine, showcased more than 100 elementary, middle, and high school student science projects from Geneva and Houston counties.

A group of sixth-graders from Highlands Elementary School used the opportunity to answer the question: “How does social media affect your grades?”

The three girls instructed their classmates to use social media normally one night (3-6 hours) and take a reading comprehension test the next morning. That night, their peers were only able to use social media, including Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, for up to two hours before taking another reading comprehension with the same difficulty level.

“We compared our results and when they weren't on social media as much, their test grades were better,” Anna Lee Steltenpohl said, proving the team’s hypothesis that excessive social media use may negatively affect student test performance.