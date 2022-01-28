Wiregrass students present experiments at annual district science fair

Robots, food, and social media experiments were among the creative learning projects presented at the 2022 Wiregrass District Science Fair on Friday.
This year’s fair, hosted by the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine, showcased more than 100 elementary, middle, and high school student science projects from Geneva and Houston counties.
A group of sixth-graders from Highlands Elementary School used the opportunity to answer the question: “How does social media affect your grades?”
The three girls instructed their classmates to use social media normally one night (3-6 hours) and take a reading comprehension test the next morning. That night, their peers were only able to use social media, including Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, for up to two hours before taking another reading comprehension with the same difficulty level.
“We compared our results and when they weren't on social media as much, their test grades were better,” Anna Lee Steltenpohl said, proving the team’s hypothesis that excessive social media use may negatively affect student test performance.
That’s not all they learned through the scientific method however. The group discovered that five of their test subjects were unwilling to give up social media for the experiment, which skewed the results of the study. Data also suggested that some students may not be as affected by social media use than others.
“We know nowadays students and kids are on social media so much we felt like this was a very relevant topic to do,” Steltenpohl said.
Nautica Knight said she believed students tested better because they had more time to prepare and the social media break helped some students regain focus.
“Our test proved that if you have a test the next day, you most likely want to limit your time on social media,” Erin Mckinley said.
They hope their study will help students be more conscientious of how they are spending their time.
Other experiments tested which popcorn brand had the least un-popped kernels per bag, whether crystals could form on eggshells – they can – and how far a paper airplane traveled based on the number of folds.
Dr. Whitney Karriger, assistant professor of anatomy at ACOM, helped organize the district fair this year that will give top-scoring students in grades 6-12 a chance to go the regional competition in Auburn.
“There are a lot of career opportunities in science and I think getting interested in science from an early age just increases their opportunities for science careers in the future and makes them excited about science,” Karriger said.
Students in grades 4-5 were given the opportunity to learn about the scientific method and put it to practice.
Students were judged on many factors, including their creativity, design of their research plan, methodology, data collection, and presentation.
A select few will get to present the outcome of their experiments to judges at the Greater East Alabama Regional Science and Engineering Fair in Auburn on March 3.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.