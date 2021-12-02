 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Women in Welding program recognized
0 Comments
top story

Women in Welding program recognized

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Women in Welding program recognized

Wallace Community College welding student Gina Mortimer poses in her work station at the college. The college's Women in Welding program was recently named Project of the Year by the Wiregrass Resource Conservation & Development Council.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Wallace Community College's Women in Welding program, designed to introduce women to the possibility of a career in welding, was recently recognized by the Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D) Council.

The Women in Welding program was named Project of the Year by the Wiregrass RC&D Council. A collaboration between Wallace's Workforce Development, Wiregrass RC&D and Lincoln Electric, the program provided workshops on the Wallace Campus in Dothan and the Sparks Campus in Eufaula in early 2021 for females ages 16 and up who were interested in welding.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Though the Wiregrass RC&D-funded grant targeted non-traditional students, it was also a chance for female high school students interested in taking welding courses through dual enrollment to get a firsthand look at Wallace programs to see if a welding career could potentially be a good fit for them. The Wiregrass RC&D grant enabled the workshops and materials at no cost to the participating students.

“Our hope was that the workshops would empower women to see the earning potential they have in our community’s welding industry,” said Joe Johnson, director of Workforce Development at Wallace Community College. “We were grateful to partner with Wiregrass RC&D to offer the welding workshops in Houston and Barbour Counties. We are excited to know that many of the workshop participants enrolled in additional WCC welding courses to further their knowledge and skills. Some participants even transitioned into the workforce with full-time welding jobs with local employers. The Workforce Development division is committed to being the region's premier workforce training provider.”

Wiregrass RC&D was authorized in 1967 to assist the communities in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties in Southeast Alabama. Russell County was added to the Wiregrass RC&D area in 1984. The service to these 10 counties focuses on land conservation and management, water management, community development, and innovation. The general objective is to meet needs within the community through service, leadership, and building relationships.

For more information about the Women in Welding program, contact Joe Johnson at jjohnson@wallace.edu or 334-556-2390.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This 89-year-old trapezist proves age doesn't matter

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert