Women in Welding program recognized

Wallace Community College's Women in Welding program, designed to introduce women to the possibility of a career in welding, was recently recognized by the Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D) Council.

The Women in Welding program was named Project of the Year by the Wiregrass RC&D Council. A collaboration between Wallace's Workforce Development, Wiregrass RC&D and Lincoln Electric, the program provided workshops on the Wallace Campus in Dothan and the Sparks Campus in Eufaula in early 2021 for females ages 16 and up who were interested in welding.

Though the Wiregrass RC&D-funded grant targeted non-traditional students, it was also a chance for female high school students interested in taking welding courses through dual enrollment to get a firsthand look at Wallace programs to see if a welding career could potentially be a good fit for them. The Wiregrass RC&D grant enabled the workshops and materials at no cost to the participating students.