Edwards is planning to resign, according to media reports; Dothan mayor responds

At a press conference he called on Friday morning, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba addressed reports of Edwards' resignation and the revolving door of superintendents in the last five years or so.

“So, even though that is worrisome, I think it’s something that we will overcome,” Saliba said. “I appreciate everything Dr. Edwards has done for our community and it’s a lot of very, very hard work. I think we’re in a good place and we have a lot of good things ahead of us.”

He said he thought consistent leadership is important, but pointed out that he and other devoted public servants are still here to guide the future of Dothan’s education system.

“We’ll be here to make sure that plans that have been put forth and in motion will continue to do so,” he said. “We’ll be here to continue to collaborate with other parts of the community to guide and decide what’s best for all of our citizens when it comes to public education.”

In 2019, Edwards succeeded in executing a massive overhaul of the school system’s structure – closing three schools, repurposing a fourth, and consolidating the system’s two high schools. Edwards was the third superintendent Dothan City Schools had to propose restructuring, but others before her were unsuccessful in getting the support of the school board and the community.