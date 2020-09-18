Edwards: Why did she come here and why did she go?

The system only had around 2,300 students in 2003, but has since grown year-to-year to around 5,700 students in 2019.

As enrollment increased, schools previously closed reopened and shifted to accommodate the growth.

It would seem her plan worked – to the benefit of the school system being able to pull more public dollars and the public, who are now part of a high-performing school district.

Why did she come here?

She was making $220,000 in Decatur, where she resigned in 2015. She often refused yearly performance bonuses or dispersed them to teachers and staff instead. Dothan City Schools offered her a cushy $175,000 a year – far less than she was earning in Decatur.

Her efforts in Decatur were well-documented by local news outlets and the Dothan City School board knew of her success. Knowing something dramatic would have to happen to turn the system’s budget around, they hired Dr. Edwards, who had a particular expertise in restructuring school districts.

It is unclear what her particular motives were for coming to Dothan. Perhaps, she wanted another success story under her belt before retiring. Whatever her reasons, she came here with a purpose.