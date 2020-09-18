Edwards: Why did she come here and why did she go?

Perhaps the most controversial leader in the Dothan City School system, Dr. Phyllis Edwards, charted a course for the school system and, then jumped ship.
Edwards caught a lot of flak in the community for executing her plan to consolidate schools, but that’s exactly what she came here to do.
Superintendents before her had emphasized the need to consolidate high schools after a decade of losing students (and consequentially, state funding) year after year.
Edwards’ plan to eliminate magnet schools in favor of a more equitable middle school education was similar to a proposal by then-Superintendent Tim Wilder in 2013, but Wilder’s plan was killed by public opposition.
Where did she come from?
The changes that would come were foreshadowed not only by previous DCS leadership, but also by Edwards’ history as superintendent in Georgia’s Decatur City School system during her time there from 2003 to 2015.
After losing students year after year, Edwards decided a massive restructuring was in order and made decisions based on the current infrastructure.
The plan created neighborhood K-3 schools, an early learning center, a 4/5 academy, one middle school and a high school. Schools were closed to save on operational costs and emphasis was placed on career technical education at the high school level.
The system only had around 2,300 students in 2003, but has since grown year-to-year to around 5,700 students in 2019.
As enrollment increased, schools previously closed reopened and shifted to accommodate the growth.
It would seem her plan worked – to the benefit of the school system being able to pull more public dollars and the public, who are now part of a high-performing school district.
Why did she come here?
She was making $220,000 in Decatur, where she resigned in 2015. She often refused yearly performance bonuses or dispersed them to teachers and staff instead. Dothan City Schools offered her a cushy $175,000 a year – far less than she was earning in Decatur.
Her efforts in Decatur were well-documented by local news outlets and the Dothan City School board knew of her success. Knowing something dramatic would have to happen to turn the system’s budget around, they hired Dr. Edwards, who had a particular expertise in restructuring school districts.
It is unclear what her particular motives were for coming to Dothan. Perhaps, she wanted another success story under her belt before retiring. Whatever her reasons, she came here with a purpose.
The school board knew what needed to be done before bringing Edwards, an outsider, on board. She brought in experts and delegated the work that needed to be done to bring all the necessary information to the board. By the end of 2018, a decision was made to consolidate the high schools and middle schools. The community was shocked. Many pushed back against the decision, citing the top-performing magnet schools and the long rivalry between the two high schools.
Since covering the restructuring, I’ve heard this sentiment often: “Something needed to be done, but NOT like that!”
I get it. Change needed to happen, but parents didn’t want their child to be in the middle of it. The change was indeed uncomfortable. Edwards was seen as the “big bad.” She cut the magnet schools, shining stars of Dothan’s public education system, took away the city’s beloved sports rivalry, cracked down on discipline, and was instrumental in altering pick-up and drop-off times for every school.
Because of the consolidation, however, new opportunities were born. Every elementary school now has art and foreign language teachers. The junior high and high school got more advanced placement courses, more dual-enrollment opportunities, more career technical course offerings, and a plethora new and diverse club offerings. Saved money was diverted to instruction. The system has maintained a one-month operating balance because of reduced expenses.
Every student in the school district was given more opportunity.
Over the year, the rate of student incidents dropped significantly from the year prior, taking into consideration incomplete data. However, all could not be made happy and Edwards beared the brunt of the blame for not satisfying everyone in the community.
Why did she go?
Edwards’ matter-of-fact way of talking seemed to rub people the wrong way, including her staff. Recently, she was involved in a scuff with the Wolf Pack Band Boosters over equipment they purchased on behalf of band students and later with parents over honors classes at Dothan Preparatory Academy.
It would seem those could be pointed to as reasons for her ultimate decision to leave.
Edwards has not had much a physical presence as the system’s superintendent since toward the beginning of the March pandemic. Board meetings have been conducted via Zoom since schools closed and Edwards has not been present at events since that time.
Prior to school starting back, Edwards said she was excited to get back. However, on the first day of school, Edwards wrote her resignation letter – a four-page document, which largely detailed actions she had taken during her tenure. In the last two paragraphs, she shared her intent to depart, although it would seem she’d already executed her departure.
She gave vague indications about why she chose to leave, but hinted that she felt the board had lost trust in her to lead the school system.
She has not responded to attempts at contact, so we may never get a full answer.
When the school board met to discuss her resignation with its board attorney, Edwards was not present nor was she present at the meeting in which her resignation was accepted and the interim superintendent – Chief Operations Officer Dennis Coe – was named.
Edwards’ departure stunned Board Chairman Mike Schmitz, who said he was caught off-guard as they had not discussed her leaving prior to reading her letter. She immediately lawyered up.
However, it could not have come as too much of a shock. When she was first offered the job, Edwards had originally asked for a three-year contract with an evergreen clause that would tack on an extra year to the contract at the end of each year. The board decided instead to offer her a five-year contract without an evergreen clause.
While many superintendents stay on in a consulting capacity after resigning, it would seem Edwards will not be returning to the school system in any capacity.
The school system lost a good captain. Thankfully, the school system has an experienced, competent leader to take over the ship.
Coe and Schmitz said they are prioritizing the implementation of the dual-instruction structure necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, but are looking abroad at the first elements of a master plan recently unveiled – a new career tech center and 9th grade academy for Dothan High’s campus.
Chalk Talk is a notebook with commentary compiled by education beat reporter Sable Riley.
