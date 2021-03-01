Egg Quest features tributes to famous artists, online games, comic strips

With nods to famous artists, an online game and even a beloved comic strip character, the trails at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens are filled with 4-foot eggs decorated by local residents and students.
Egg Quest, a public art project, opened Monday and will be on display through Easter Sunday, April 4. The art project is in its third year. This year, there are 26 wood eggs located throughout the gardens. The last two years, the eggs have been painted by local students. This year’s collection features painted eggs by adult artists and families.
“Because of the pandemic, some of the schools were a little bit hesitant to commit,” said William Holman, the executive director of the botanical gardens. “So, we actually had extra eggs.”
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is currently open each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but will adjust its hours to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 14 with Daylight Savings Time.
On March 28, the botanical gardens will host a free event from 3-6 p.m. for the public to come out without paying admission to see the eggs and vote for their favorite egg. A children’s map will feature a questionnaire about the eggs. Children who complete the questionnaire and vote for their favorite egg will be eligible for a drawing to win a large Easter basket on March 28.
This year’s eggs featured a number of odes to famous artists or works of art. One egg was painted to look like a modern abstract by Dutch painter Piet Mondrian. Others celebrate one of Vincent Van Gogh’s self-portraits (but with bunny ears) and Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” by recreating it as “Mona Bunny.” There is also a tribute to “American Gothic.”
There are also eggs painted as Charlie Brown from “Peanuts” and the online game “Among Us.” There’s even a Fabergé egg.
Egg Quest was started to replace the gardens fundraiser, the spring home garden tour, which had been complicated in the past by severe weather events.
“The good thing is it gets people to the garden, rather than getting people to other people’s gardens,” Holman said.
Holman said the event has some of the same concepts as the Scarecrows in the Gardens event held in October. Eggs are sponsored by local businesses.
“It’s something people can do as a project together – designing and painting an egg,” Holman said. “And people enjoy coming out to see them, just like people enjoy coming out and seeing the scarecrows.”
Area schools that participated in this year’s Egg Quest include: Highlands Elementary School, Beverlye Intermediate School for the Arts, Dothan High School, Dothan Prep Academy, Wicksburg High School, Houston Academy and Providence Christian School.
Home schools and other organizations got involved this year with Classic Conversations, Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, Department of Youth Services Boys & Girls Homes, Pilgrim Home Church, The Storywood School and the local Mardi Gras women’s krewe Order of the Black Dress. Individual artists included Billie Smith, Mary Kathryn Kendig, and the families of Bill and Laura Slavins and Sebastian and Emily Heersink.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.