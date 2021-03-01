Egg Quest features tributes to famous artists, online games, comic strips

With nods to famous artists, an online game and even a beloved comic strip character, the trails at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens are filled with 4-foot eggs decorated by local residents and students.

Egg Quest, a public art project, opened Monday and will be on display through Easter Sunday, April 4. The art project is in its third year. This year, there are 26 wood eggs located throughout the gardens. The last two years, the eggs have been painted by local students. This year’s collection features painted eggs by adult artists and families.

“Because of the pandemic, some of the schools were a little bit hesitant to commit,” said William Holman, the executive director of the botanical gardens. “So, we actually had extra eggs.”

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is currently open each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but will adjust its hours to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 14 with Daylight Savings Time.

On March 28, the botanical gardens will host a free event from 3-6 p.m. for the public to come out without paying admission to see the eggs and vote for their favorite egg. A children’s map will feature a questionnaire about the eggs. Children who complete the questionnaire and vote for their favorite egg will be eligible for a drawing to win a large Easter basket on March 28.