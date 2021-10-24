 Skip to main content
Elba man dies in single-vehicle crash
Elba man dies in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:10 a.m. Sunday has claimed the life of an Elba man.

Trenton J. Sanders, 20, was fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving crossed the center line, left the roadway and struck several trees.

Sanders was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 87 near the 46 mile marker, approximately 14 miles north of Elba, in Coffee County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

