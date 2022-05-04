 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elba man dies in single-vehicle crash

An Elba man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

William H. Peters, 87, was driving a 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck on Alabama Highway 125 near the 10-mile marker around 1:05 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). A news release stated the truck left the roadway and overturned about eight miles north of Elba in Coffee County. Peters was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ALEA.

No additional information was released, and troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

