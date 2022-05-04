Elba man dies in single-vehicle crash

William H. Peters, 87, was driving a 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck on Alabama Highway 125 near the 10-mile marker around 1:05 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). A news release stated the truck left the roadway and overturned about eight miles north of Elba in Coffee County. Peters was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ALEA.