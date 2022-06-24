Elba man dies in two-vehicle crash

CHANCELLOR – A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that occurred at approximately 10:10 a.m. Friday has claimed the life of an Elba man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Skylier Lee Roberts, 20, was fatally injured when the 2006 Yamaha R6 he was operating struck a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. Roberts was thrown from the motorcycle causing fatal injuries. Roberts was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Geneva County 64 at Railroad Street, approximately three miles northeast of Chancellor, in Geneva County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.