Elba man dies in two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday in Coffee County has claimed the life of an Elba man, according to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency news release.

Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006 Dodge Ram, driven by Raymundo Garcia Jimenez, 41, of Enterprise.

Young was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 51 near the 13 mile marker, approximately 12 miles northeast of New Brockton, in Coffee County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.