Elba woman dies in one-vehicle crash Thursday night near Opp

OPP - A single-vehicle crash Thursday night has claimed the life on an Elba woman, according to Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Lillian R. Moulton, 51, was fatally injured when the 2000 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle she was operating left the roadway and collided with a guardrail. Moulton was pronounced deceased at the scene, Troopers said in a news release.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 84 near the 154 mile marker, approximately six miles east of Opp in Covington County.

Troopers are not releasing any additional information at this time as the crash investigation continues.