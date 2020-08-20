 Skip to main content
Elijah Holland's Mitzvah Food Drive for the Wiregrass Area Food Bank
  • Updated
SUBMITTED

Elijah Holland recently completed his Mitzvah Project, as part of becoming a Bar Mitzvah, with the help of the members of Temple Emanu-El.

Elijah hosted a food drive on behalf the Wiregrass Area Food Bank and collected 192 pounds of food and $311 in monetary donations.

The food drive will provide 2,850 meals to help people who need food assistance here in the Wiregrass.

Pictured are Cantor Neil Schwartz, spiritual leader of Temple Emanu-El, Elijah, and David Hanks, executive director of the Food Bank. Elijah is the son of Stephen Holland and Samaria Mills.

