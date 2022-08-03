EMA, Houston County Schools participate in drill Thursday

The Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency is working with Houston County Schools and local law enforcement agencies to perform a drill on Thursday simulating the evacuation of certain areas, including two county schools.

The drill will be conducted from 9:30 to 11 a.m., according to a release from Chris Judah, director of the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). The drill will involve Ashford High School and Houston County High School in Columbia and will evaluate several variables, according to Judah.

The simulated evacuations will require the transport to a reunification center, and several buses from each school will be escorted from the schools via law enforcement to a reception center located at the Houston County Career Academy on West Main Street in Dothan. There will be no students on the buses.

Neither the parents of students in these schools nor residents of the areas involved in drill should be alarmed.

Intersections will be closed as the bus convoy moves down U.S. Highway 84 and State Highway 52 to reach Main Street in Dothan. The drill is evaluating evacuation routes and centers that have been identified for use during such an event. The drill will satisfy standards of both EMA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency as well as ensure good planning should such events occur, Judah's statement read.

Local, county and state law enforcement agencies will be utilized to perform this drill.