 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

EMA, Houston County Schools participate in drill

  • Updated
  • 0
dot generic dothan houston county ema generic.jpg

The Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency is working with Houston County Schools and local law enforcement agencies to perform a drill on Thursday simulating the evacuation of certain areas, including two county schools.

The drill will be conducted from 9:30 to 11 a.m.,  according to a release from Chris Judah, director of the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). The drill will involve Ashford High School and Houston County High School in Columbia and will evaluate several variables, according to Judah.

The simulated evacuations will require the transport to a reunification center, and several buses from each school will be escorted from the schools via law enforcement to a reception center located at the Houston County Career Academy on West Main Street in Dothan. There will be no students on the buses.

Neither the parents of students in these schools nor residents of the areas involved in drill should be alarmed. 

People are also reading…

Intersections will be closed as the bus convoy moves down U.S. Highway 84 and State Highway 52 to reach Main Street in Dothan. The drill is evaluating evacuation routes and centers that have been identified for use during such an event. The drill will satisfy standards of both EMA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency as well as ensure good planning should such events occur, Judah's statement read.

Local, county and state law enforcement agencies will be utilized to perform this drill.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya: Voters hope for way out of crisis after polls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert