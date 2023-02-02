Bowls made by the community to benefit Empty Bowls Dothan will be sold from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. Saint Andrews St., in Dothan. Shoppers will have an opportunity to buy ceramic bowls for $15 each.

Every bowl sold will provide enough food to feed a family of four for one week through the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, according to a news release on the project. A free lunch is included with the purchase of a bowl.

Lynn Koning is Empty Bowls Dothan’s founding potter. She teaches pottery classes at the CAC and donates her time and expertise to the Empty Bowls Dothan project. The CAC hosts bowl-making and glazing sessions to offer the community “hands on” access to its programs and benefits.

Five Star Credit Union sponsors Empty Bowls Dothan. Their sponsorship provides clay, glazes, supplies, and covers the expenses for the project.

This year’s Empty Bowls Dothan fundraiser will feature an outdoor handmade arts and crafts fair, weather permitting. The proceeds from the arts and crafts fair will benefit the Cultural Arts Center.