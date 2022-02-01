Empty Bowls Dothan to be held Saturday

For 10 years, locals have gathered in small groups to shape bowls out of clay as part of a fundraiser for the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.
Empty Bowls Dothan, started by local potter Lynn Koning, will return this Saturday to the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan. From 10 a.m. to noon, shoppers will have a chance to purchase bowls that have been crafted over the past year by area residents of all ages.
Bowls will sell for $10 each, and each bowl sold will provide the food bank enough money to feed a family of four for one week. There will be 400 bowls for sale.
“We try to keep the number at 400,” Wiregrass Area Food Bank Assistant Director Julie Gonzalez said. “It seems to be our magic number. One year we had 200 bowls and we sold out within the first hour, and then the year we had 500 bowls we only sold half of them. Every time we’ve made 400 bowls, we’ve sold every bowl we’ve had, so we’re sticking with that number.”
Due to the high number of COVID-19 cases currently in the community, Empty Bowls Dothan will not feature a free bowl of soup with a purchase nor will it include the art show that has been held in the past. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks, and the event will be held in the Cultural Arts Center’s main auditorium to provide more space.
While this is the 10th year of bowl sales, Gonzalez said organizers don’t plan to celebrate until they can host the full event again.
Empty Bowls was first held in Michigan in 1990 and today is an international movement that raises awareness about hunger and raises funds for local food banks.
The Cultural Arts Center has been home to the Empty Bowls Dothan project since it started locally. The arts center hosts bowl-making and glazing sessions throughout the year. Koning teaches pottery classes at the center and donates her time to the Empty Bowls Dothan project. Five Star Credit Union sponsors Empty Bowls Dothan, covering the cost of clay, glazes, supplies, and other expenses for the project.
The event, Gonzalez said, has become popular for those who enjoy making the bowls and those who want to support the food bank by buying a bowl. Even when she thought the fundraising event would have a rocky start, it did better than she ever imagined it would.
“This event has exceeded my expectations from the very beginning,” Gonzalez said. “The first year we did this we had 200 bowls and we sold out within the first hour. We planned a four-hour event and sold out within the first hour, and then just served soup for three hours.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.