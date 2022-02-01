Empty Bowls Dothan to be held Saturday

While this is the 10th year of bowl sales, Gonzalez said organizers don’t plan to celebrate until they can host the full event again.

Empty Bowls was first held in Michigan in 1990 and today is an international movement that raises awareness about hunger and raises funds for local food banks.

The Cultural Arts Center has been home to the Empty Bowls Dothan project since it started locally. The arts center hosts bowl-making and glazing sessions throughout the year. Koning teaches pottery classes at the center and donates her time to the Empty Bowls Dothan project. Five Star Credit Union sponsors Empty Bowls Dothan, covering the cost of clay, glazes, supplies, and other expenses for the project.

The event, Gonzalez said, has become popular for those who enjoy making the bowls and those who want to support the food bank by buying a bowl. Even when she thought the fundraising event would have a rocky start, it did better than she ever imagined it would.

“This event has exceeded my expectations from the very beginning,” Gonzalez said. “The first year we did this we had 200 bowls and we sold out within the first hour. We planned a four-hour event and sold out within the first hour, and then just served soup for three hours.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.

