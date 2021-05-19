Empty Bowls event raises money to fight hunger

One $10 bowl can feed a family of four for one week.
“Every bowl that we sell at Empty Bowls represents a family that’s going to be fed,” said Julie Gonzalez, assistant director for the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.
Empty Bowls Dothan is now in its ninth year, and this year’s sale will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan. Similar events are held around the country and across the globe to raise awareness about hunger in communities. The grassroots effort was started in the 1990s by art educators.
Bowls are made from stoneware clay by different groups of community volunteers throughout the year. The bowls are painted and decorated and then glazed. They are safe for food and microwave use. This year’s bowl-making has been a little different due to the pandemic, but volunteers still managed to make enough, Empty Bowls Dothan founder Lynn Koning said.
There will be 400 bowls for sale on Saturday. Some bowls have been hand painted by local artists and will sell for $25, Koning said. But most will be priced at $10.
The event has grown so that volunteers return year after year to make bowls. And, Koning said, the volunteer bowl makers get more creative each year. Participants make bowls or buy bowls because they know they’re helping their community, she said.
“We all have that need to help because when you think of the homeless and the hungry, this is helping them,” Koning said.
Normally, a meager meal of soup, bread, and water is served during the event as further reminder that some people don’t have enough to eat. There have also been arts and crafts vendors. However, this year’s event will only be a bowl sale due to public health concerns surrounding COVID-19.
The Cultural Arts Center is located at 909 S. St. Andrews St in downtown Dothan. The Empty Bowls event will be held in the center’s banquet hall.
Koning and Gonzalez said Empty Bowls is fun for participants – whether they’ve making a bowl or simply attending the event to buy a bowl.
“It’s a way to make a difference,” Gonzalez said. “It’s a fun way to participate in work that helps other people. Everybody can make a bowl.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.