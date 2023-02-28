Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center is holding enrollment for its 2023 Summer Enrichment Program for ages 6 to 14 from March 6 to May 5 for two sessions in June and July.

Session I will be held from June 5 through June 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Session II will be held from July 10 through July 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Programs and activities include academic enrichment in reading, math, and science; PIC Science tutoring; Life Skills: Passport to Manhood and SMART Kids/SMART Girls; College ACT Prep and Career Prep; Jr. Staff Internships; singing, creative dance, drama instruction; sports and physical fitness; basketball tournament; swim classes; arts & crafts; community service projects; field trips to Wiregrass Museum of Art and Aunt Katie’s Garden; and more.

There is a $25 registration fee; weekly fees are $75/week for one child; $140/week for two children; $210/week for three children; and $280/week for four children. Session I fees are due in full by June 19; Session II fees are due in full by July 17.

Apply online at www.hawkhoustonyec.org or in person at 329 Chickasaw St., Dothan. For more information, call (334) 792-4618.