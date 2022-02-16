Enterprise administrator talks about city projects, improvements

Jonathan Tullos, Enterprise City Administrator, was a recent speaker at the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise.

Tullos’ informative and in depth remarks were in regard to city projects that are ongoing or being planned and city improvements that are being put in place to better serve the Enterprise Community.

Some of the city projects he discussed included the proposed recreation center and outdoor pool; outdoor park/multipurpose fields in partnership with ESCC; the approved Veteran's Home that will provide jobs, contribute to the local economy and provide a home for veterans; a proposed roundabout on Highway 27; and resurfacing some 54% of city streets in multiple phases to include resurfacing of Main Street.

City improvements will include water bills, business licenses and Engineering Department permits and inspections being accessed online, to allow better account management; a new city website; and updating planning and zoning ordinances, subdivision regulations and comprehensive plans.

Shown with Tullos is the LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore.

Luncheon Pilots do not fly planes, but they educate about brains. For more information about this organization, contact Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@yahoo.com.