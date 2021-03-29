Enterprise artist exhibiting at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art

Jenny Fine is known for her immersive photographic and sculptural work that revisits her childhood memories of growing up in the South, especially in the Wiregrass.

The Enterprise artist's exhibition "Synchronized Swimmers," which was seen at the Wiregrass Museum of Art in Dothan in early 2020, is now on display at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

"Synchronized Swimmers" will be on display in SECCA's Potter Gallery until May 30. Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation.

“My grandmother was in her mid-60s when she learned to swim,” Fine wrote of her exhibit. “Her lessons began the day she had an in-ground pool installed in her backyard. It was then that my grandmother, my sisters, and I began our love affair with water. Her pool became our most frequented place of play. Holding our breath, stepping into the water, we slipped into our imaginations.”

The exhibit takes viewers below the surface of that pool with a swimmer's larger-than-life legs dangling from above before entering a deep ocean of folklore and aquatic life.