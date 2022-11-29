Enterprise chief commends response to active shooter call that turned out to be false

The phone call to emergency dispatch Tuesday morning reporting an active shooter at Enterprise High School turned out to be false, but Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore has high praise for the team of school and law enforcement officials that quickly responded to the call.

“We have great appreciation for our law enforcement partners from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, State Bureau of Investigation and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and with the Enterprise City Schools officials for their quick response to the incident,” Moore said.

Enterprise City Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Patrick Cain echoed Moore’s comment. “Enterprise greatly appreciates the efforts and quick response of the EPD, ALEA/SBI and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “Thanks to the Enterprise Police for a swift response this morning. All is clear and all students are safe.”

Tuesday morning at 8:17 a call was made to emergency dispatch, Moore said. “The caller falsely reported an active shooter at Enterprise High School. Enterprise Police Officer Keith Lindley was the school resource officer present at the time, and he responded immediately to the reported area.”

All other city schools were immediately put on lockdown by the Enterprise City Schools Central Office as a precaution, Moore said. “After the initial response, officers were deployed to each school in the city. “Within three minutes of the call, additional EPD officers, state troopers, state investigators and school officials were on the scene,” Moore said.

The incident remains under investigation, Moore said.