Enterprise city sidewalk upgrades continue

ENTERPRISE — The ongoing city sidewalk upgrade project here moved forward Tuesday with the city council’s approval of City Engineer and Public Works Department Director Barry Mott’s request to seek bids for sidewalk rehabilitation, based this time on a square-foot replacement basis.

Mott told the council that the contract for Phase 1 of the repair and rehabilitation project, which began in May 2021 in residential areas in the downtown area, was based on the number of sidewalks. “There are a lot of sidewalks in the city that need some love,” Mott said. “Either a tree root has pushed the sidewalk up, creating a ledge as a tripping hazard or some of the sidewalks are just crumbling.”

The one-year contract with the possibility of two one-year extensions let “per square foot” would allow for sections of street repairs being made as the department is made aware of them.

In unrelated business, the council approved a $2,000 per month fixed base operator lease with PHI Air Medical for the Enterprise Rescue Squad medical evacuation helicopter, housed at the Enterprise Municipal Airport

Enterprise rescue and PHI Aviation, an air medical transportation company, teamed up to provide the “Enterprise Rescue Air 1″ helicopter to their first response arsenal.

The aircraft was introduced to the public at a ribbon cutting at the airport Dec. 2, 2022

Under the partnership Enterprise Rescue provides the medical services and PHI Aviation will provide the pilots, mechanics, and day to day operations of the aircraft.

Mott told the council that the city received permission from the Federal Aviation Administration late last week to put a helipad at the end of the concrete ramp close to the new terminal building at the airport. “We get a good bit of helicopter traffic,” he said.

The next meeting of the Enterprise City Council is Jan. 17 in the council chambers at city hall. A work session begins at 5 p.m. A voting meeting begins at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.