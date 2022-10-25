Enterprise closer to finishing water tower project with removal of old water tank

ENTERPRISE - A water tank replacement project here moved forward with the demolition Tuesday morning of the 500,000-gallon,10-legged elevated water tank that has stood for 60 years in what is now the Grocery Advantage Shopping Center on Boll Weevil Circle.

“It’s a bittersweet day seeing that tank come down,” Enterprise Water Works Field Superintendent Alan Mahan said. “It has historical significance, but this 60-year-old tank coming down is a sign of the progress and growth in our city.”

Residential and commercial demand for water has tripled in recent years in northeast Enterprise, Mahan said. “After 54 years, the northeast side of Enterprise has outgrown its water tower,” he said.

“The old one served Enterprise well, she’s done a good job,” he said. “Hopefully in the next few months this new 1.5 tank will be put online, and she’ll serve Enterprise well, as well.”

The 1.5-million-gallon water bowl sits atop a 44-foot pedestal, located back more from the Boll Weevil Circle than its predecessor. “Knowing that we’ll have enough storage to supply the area is satisfaction,” Mahan said. “I’m excited about it.”

The new tank will serve around 50,000 customers, or one-third of the city, Mahan said.

“Excessive growth is expected so we are getting ahead of anticipated new home construction, so this is not only for today, but it’s for tomorrow,” Mahan said. “For the next 50 years, anyone that builds on the north side of Enterprise will feel very good about being able to meet water demand.”

Mahan said the demolition project, led by Iseler Demolition, Inc. of Port Hope, Mich., started around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The demolition crew began by removing one-inch pieces from four of the legs. Additional larger sections of the same four legs were then removed. The water tower was eventually pushed over by hydraulic jacks previously set in place under the back two “anchor legs” around 8:30 a.m.

Once the tower was tipped, manlifts were used to access taller portions of the tank, Mahan said. The steel was cut into manageable pieces and loaded onto waiting trailers. The material will be recycled or resold by Iseler demolition for scrap iron.

Mahan said when the old tank was built in 1961, it was built in an area primarily used by cotton and peanut farmers. The tank was the first rural water tower built away from Main Street.

The new tower is expected to be filled with water and be officially up and running in late June or early July.