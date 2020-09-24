Enterprise farmer among paddlers in the Great Alabama 650

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Enterprise farmer Jim Lewey is among 20 of the most fierce paddlers in the world who will converge on Alabama late this month for a statewide race that tests the will of even the most extreme athletes.

The Great Alabama 650 (see video) is the longest annual paddle race in the world, and it is one of the toughest endurance events on the planet.

Racers face whitewater, battle tidewater currents, and hike around a dozen dams in this 650-mile, adventure-style paddle race that kicks off in Northeast Alabama Sept 26.

Organizers implemented admittance requirements and limited registration to 20 boats in 2020, narrowing the field of competitors eligible to compete in the AL650. Now at just 20 racers, this year’s class of competitors features a concentration of title holders.

It includes a racer who won the famed MR340 just this year, a recent Yukon 1000 titleholder, a Hawaiian who has represented the U.S. abroad, and many more notable athletes, including three who will defend their 2019 titles in the AL650. This year’s race will also include six females, a notable demographic in a sport in which women often defy gender stereotypes and outpace male competitors.