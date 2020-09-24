Enterprise farmer among paddlers in the Great Alabama 650

Enterprise farmer Jim Lewey is among 20 of the most fierce paddlers in the world who will converge on Alabama late this month for a statewide race that tests the will of even the most extreme athletes.
The Great Alabama 650 (see video) is the longest annual paddle race in the world, and it is one of the toughest endurance events on the planet.
Racers face whitewater, battle tidewater currents, and hike around a dozen dams in this 650-mile, adventure-style paddle race that kicks off in Northeast Alabama Sept 26.
Organizers implemented admittance requirements and limited registration to 20 boats in 2020, narrowing the field of competitors eligible to compete in the AL650. Now at just 20 racers, this year’s class of competitors features a concentration of title holders.
It includes a racer who won the famed MR340 just this year, a recent Yukon 1000 titleholder, a Hawaiian who has represented the U.S. abroad, and many more notable athletes, including three who will defend their 2019 titles in the AL650. This year’s race will also include six females, a notable demographic in a sport in which women often defy gender stereotypes and outpace male competitors.
The racecourse is the core section of the Alabama Scenic River Trail, a 6,000-plus mile mapped river trail system in one of the most biologically diverse regions of the United States. The 650-mile core section of the river trail extends from the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in Northeast Alabama through alligator country to the Gulf of Mexico.
Racers will have up to 10 days to complete the course and vie for prize money, which will be divided across three divisions – male solo, female solo, and two-person team. Racers will be allowed to use kayaks, canoes, or stand up paddle boards interchangeably throughout the event. There is no sleep requirement.
Spectators can follow the event virtually at AL650.com where race organizers will post a live map that will report up-to-the-minute updates on each boat’s whereabouts.
The map will be augmented with Facebook and Instagram posts from the field, which spectators can find by following official race accounts or by using the hashtag #AL650.
The AL650 is a naturally distanced event, but organizers will implement procedures to comply with state orders that are in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. These procedures include requiring face masks during stops at dams along the route and limiting event admittance to race staff, racers, and crew members.
