Enterprise Farmers Market holds Watermelon Day

ENTERPRISE — Despite the gloomy weather, Watermelon Day at the Enterprise Farmers Market went off without a hitch Saturday.

Back for the eighth year, Watermelon Day was celebrated at the market in downtown Enterprise with a good-sized crowd, local produce market vendors, and many watermelon-themed contests for guests to enjoy.

“I think Watermelon Day is a great service to the community, to get them out of the house and able to do something while also helping our vendors with our local market,” Kay Kirkland, the special event coordinator, said.

Watermelon Day opened at 7 a.m. with events starting around 8 a.m. After the biggest watermelon contest kicked off the celebration, the event schedule continued like clockwork.

Following the biggest watermelon contest, the event moved to the seed spitting contest where contestants tried to spit a watermelon seed as far as they could. After that was the watermelon rolling contest where those who entered had to roll a watermelon on a path until they reached the end.

The last two events were the watermelon eating contest and the cookie decorating where kids were able to decorate watermelon-shaped cookies.

“When people think of summertime they usually think of watermelon season because watermelons are usually everywhere this time of year, so I think Kay came up with a really great idea to bring some business to our local farmers and to also have a good time,” Erin Grantham, the executive director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, said.